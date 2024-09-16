College students express concerns as they expect anti-Israel protests to return to campus

College students across the nation are expressing concerns to Fox News Digital as they anticipate the return of anti-Israel protests on their campuses.

"There's a lot of tension between groups of students on the campus right now," Vivian of New York University told Fox News Digital. "I think that there definitely will be protests, but because there are so few places for students to actually gather on campus, it's gonna be in a different form than we saw last semester."

Lily from the University of Tennessee recalled it being "a little scary" as she attempted to walk by an anti-Israel protest.

"I was just trying to mind my own business to get to class. And people were filming me and yelling in my face… It was intense," Lily said.

QUEERS FOR PALESTINE? GROUP OFFERS $1 MILLION FOR LGBTQ ADVOCACY ORG TO HOST PRIDE PARADE IN GAZA, WEST BANK

Students at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisc., praised its handling of the demonstrations. Some told Fox News Digital that protesters on both sides of the conflict were "respectful" and "peaceful." Another said the university is "doing a really good job" at letting its students express themselves.

There is, however, particular concern for Jewish students and their safety on campus.

"I'm troubled by what I've seen around the country. And I feel particularly bad for Jewish students that face antisemitism," said Dylan, a law student at Marquette University.

STUDENT DEMANDS AT UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO ENCAMPMENT INCLUDE DEFUNDING POLICE, REPARATIONS, CUTTING EMISSIONS

Riley, a student at the University of Houston, told Fox News Digital how she saw antisemitic stickers posted in elevators on campus, calling it "kind of concerning."

Marina, a Jewish student at New York University, said she doesn't feel safe and expressed even more concern about antisemitism coming from the school's teachers.

"I've had to step out of several classes because I felt attacked not only by students but by teachers who are the ones supposed to be there to support you. So I do think it's a big issue," Marina said.

Students who spoke with Fox News Digital expressed disapproval and support for the anti-Israel protests.

"I'm personally very against everything that they stand for," said Noah of the University of Tennessee. "And I know a lot of other students here are, and I know people that feel very uncomfortable with these protesters popping up around campus and maybe refusing to leave."

"I'm pro-Palestinian. So yeah, I definitely hope that people continue to speak out about the genocide and continue to do what's right," Cameron of the University of Houston said.

JEWISH STUDENTS DESCRIBE GOING TO COLLEGE AT NYU AMID INTENSE ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS: ‘TARGET ON MY BACK’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the war between Israel and Hamas remains a divisive issue in the U.S., one thing the students agreed on was supporting freedom of speech.

"At the end of the day, it's still, you know, freedom of speech," Jacks of the University of Tennessee said. "I mean, you're able to exercise that as an American."

"I want what's best and safe for all students on Marquette campus," Antonio of Marquette University told Fox News Digital. "So they're just trying to make sure that everything remains peaceful and everyone remains respectful of everyone's point of view. And that's the best thing you can do, is just respect everyone's opinion and listen to what they have to say. And if you have a change of heart, good. If not, then stand ground on what you think and believe and continue with that."

Fox News' Joshua Nelson and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.