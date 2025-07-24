Colbert's guest wishes a plague on CBS & Paramount for canceling 'The Late Show'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Sandra Oh cursed CBS and Paramount for canceling Stephen Colbert ’s "The Late Show" when she appeared as a guest on Tuesday night.

"Like probably everyone here and everyone who is so supportive outside wants to say that I am so sorry and saddened and properly outraged for the cancellation of late-night here," Oh said.

"Not only for yourself and for this entire family who are here, but for what it means, of what it means where we are in our culture and what it means for free speech," she added. "So I just want to say, sorry, and also if I can have your hand, to CBS and Paramount, a plague on both of your houses."

"I am very grateful," Colbert said, looking directly into the camera with his index finger outstretched in an admonishing gesture.

"Yes," Oh agreed.

"I think they’ve been great partners," Colbert added.

But Oh, known for her roles in "Killing Eve" and "Grey's Anatomy," continued her tirade against the broadcast networks.

"No, and also a pox on all those who they serve," she said.

While seemingly slightly taken aback by the strong words, Colbert thanked Oh, saying it was "very nice" of her to say.

Last week, CBS announced it would be canceling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026.

Liberals and fellow late-night hosts rallied behind Colbert, denouncing Paramount for silencing a critic of Trump.

"Daily Show" host Jon Stewart linked the cancellation to Paramount's forthcoming $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, which is seeking approval from the Trump administration's FCC.

"The shows that you now seek to cancel, censor and control, a not insignificant portion of that $8 billion value came from those f---ing shows," Stewart said.

However, "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil offered some tepid pushback against the notion that silencing a liberal voice was the reason behind Colbert getting the axe.

"The business is broken," Dokoupil said. "And what no one seems to acknowledge is that the politics also changed. The business changed and so did the politics, and it got way more one-sided than anything Johnny Carson was ever doing. I think we should reflect on those changes as well. It's been a big shift culturally in that regard also."