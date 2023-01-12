Colbert mocks gas stove ban floated by Biden administration: 'F--- you, I'll see you in hell'

Even late-night host Stephen Colbert mocked the news on Wednesday that the Biden administration was considering a ban on gas stoves.

The commissioner for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission made headlines this week after he told Bloomberg the agency was considering a ban on the appliances for environmental and health reasons.

However the CPSC Chair backtracked on Wednesday, clarifying the agency had no plans to ban the kitchen appliances.

Colbert, known for his sycophancy toward the Biden administration and Democrats in general, poked fun at the story.

"The Late Show" host relayed how the Environmental Protection Agency research found gas stoves emit pollutants that are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular health problems.

"OK, that is not great. But counterpoint: gas stoves are also linked to delicious pan-seared scallops. A little butter bath. Come on, baby, come on. Oh yeah, oh yeah," he joked.

The liberal host lashed out at the idea the Biden administration had considered a ban.

"F--- you! I will see you in hell. You can have my gas range when you pry it from my hot, sizzling hams!" he joked.

He even slammed those who said it was safer to use electric stoves.

"Now, because they knew I would be upset, the government says they now have no plans to ban the stoves, so as of right now there are no rule changes. But the Nervous Nellies over at Consumer Reports are urging homeowners to consider going electric. Why? Because electric stoves are so safe?" he remarked.

"‘Kids, I don’t want you inhaling particulate matter so I bought us something that goes from room temperature to the surface of the sun with nothing in between, and when you turn it off it stays hot for hours. Is it on right now? Only one way to find out. Jimmy, put a plate on there and see if it explodes in your face,'" Colbert mocked.

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon also heckled the Biden administration prioritizing gas stoves over the The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration debacle that grounded domestic flights.

"Well, hey, listen to this. There was a report that the Biden administration was considering a ban on gas stoves. I don’t know if you read about this. Well, after backlash from both parties, President Biden said that he is not in favor of the idea. People — people stuck at airports have said, ‘I’ve been at JFK [airport] for nine hours, but, by all means, continue this important discussion about gas freaking stoves,'" he said.

Fallon joked that Biden would only let people keep their gas stoves now while "wearing an N95" mask.

Despite the backlash, far-left Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others had hailed the initial reports a ban may be underway.

The progressive congresswoman said the common household appliances were linked to brain damage.

"Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance?" Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.