Colbert asks Taylor Swift is she has 'any advice' for him after 'Late Show' is canceled

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert asked pop star Taylor Swift on Wednesday for advice on staying busy once his show is canceled in May 2026.

During Swift’s appearance, Colbert asked her about adjusting to life after her two-year-long "Eras Tour" ended, wondering whether she had wisdom that could apply to him trying to navigate life after "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I need a little advice. I’ve been hosting a late-night show for 21 years. I’ve got six months left here approximately. Any advice on what to do?" he asked Swift.

"'Cause you have to come down from a two-year tour like that –– I’m sure there’s a little bit of a transition. Any advice for me?" Colbert asked the pop star.

"I mean, for this specific situation, no," Swift replied, earning a laugh from the audience.

She did offer Colbert more general advice — suggesting he use his talents to benefit his family and community or throw himself into hobbies.

"I think that I can speak for both of us to say that we’re both very passionate, hyperactive people," Swift said.

She continued, "Hobbies are kind of incredible, and you love to do a million things to prepare for this, and you give everything to the people that watch your show. And like, you can give that to your friends and family, your community."

"But my friends and family don't chant my name, Taylor," Colbert replied.

CBS announced in July that it would cancel "The Late Show" after the 2025-2026 season, ending in May.

"'THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT' will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season," CBS said in a statement. "We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire 'THE LATE SHOW' franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television."

The network added that the upcoming cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

Colbert recently ribbed CBS’ parent company, Paramount-Skydance, over his cancellation.

Remarking on the company’s effort to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this week, Colbert joked, "Just yesterday morning, my beloved parent company, Paramount, reportedly launched a hostile takeover bid for Warner Brothers valued at $108 billion. Wow. If my company’s got that kind of green, I’m sure they can afford to un-cancel one of their best shows."