Kamala Harris giving 'master class' in politics as she avoids media interviews, Van Jones says

CNN commentator Van Jones said Monday that Vice President Harris has been beating former President Trump in the political arena despite being the most "underestimated" politician in America.

"You are watching a master class in politics happening from the most underestimated politician in America," Jones said of Harris' performance after she quickly became the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

Harris has gone 23 days as of Tuesday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since emerging as the Democratic Party's nominee after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race.

KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN CRITICIZES TRUMP FOR SERVING 'SELF-OBSESSED RICH GUYS' AFTER INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK

"She's doing amazing," Jones said of Harris.

"At some point she'll talk to a reporter but in the meantime this guy is falling apart in plain view," he added, referring to former President Trump.

Jones defended Harris for her appearance on CNN host Anderson Cooper's show after Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump in June, which eventually culminated in the disintegration of Biden's campaign.

KAMALA HARRIS DECLINES TIME MAGAZINE INTERVIEW AS SHE CONTINUES TO AVOID THE PRESS

"Right after Biden had his meltdown, she had to walk and sit down and talk to Anderson Cooper on live television, CNN, global audience, not a whole lot of time to get any kind of cue cards from anybody, and she held her own," Jones said.

"So I‘m not worried about her talking to a reporter, but right now, if it ain‘t broke, why fix it?" he said. "She‘s got a convention coming up. She‘s going to go up another point or two. And then she can talk to a reporter."

"Meanwhile, this juggernaut is falling apart," Jones said, referring to Trump.

President Biden, former Presidents Obama and Clinton and former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton have been confirmed as speakers at the Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with convention planning previously confirmed to Fox News.

The Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.