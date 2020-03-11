CNN's Van Jones says Democrats have reached a 'very dangerous moment'

The Democratic Party is in a very "dangerous" position at this point of the 2020 presidential election, CNN's Van Jones warned Tuesday evening.

With the so-called "Joe-Mentum" seemingly in full swing after former Vice President Joe Biden's sweep of the "Super Tuesday II" primary races, Jones emphasized that the left should be reaching out to voters who have been left behind.

“You have now an insurgency that’s about to be defeated. What do you do with the people that you defeat?" he asked.

Jones told a panel -- including CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger -- that young and progressive Democratic voters had a "champion" in the increasingly defiant and intrepid Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"You've got young people who are graduating with a quarter-million dollars in debt, you've got young people with a lot of pain, and they had a champion. And, they thought they were going to be able to surround the divided establishment with their movement, crush that divided establishment, and move forward," he explained.

Instead, Jones noted, the liberal party's establishment unified around Biden's candidacy -- including endorsements from some of his staunchest debate-stage opponents, like California Sen. Kamala Harris -- and "stopped" Bernie Bros.

"Now, what do you do? Last time Bernie Sanders got beaten, there was an assumption that all his people were going to fall in line and vote against Trump and there was not enough care for the concern and the pain of his base," he exclaimed.

While young anti-establishment voters supposedly generate much of the energy of Sanders' grassroots campaign, they're seemingly not putting their money where their mouths are on election day. Sanders has been unable to expand his coalition.

The Fox News Voter Analysis surveys, conducted in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, showed that more Democrats in each state said they would be satisfied with Biden as the nominee (between 76 percent in Missouri and 86 percent in Mississippi) than would be satisfied with Sanders (between 62 and 67 percent in each state).

Moreover, in an election centered on electability, Democrats felt Biden had a much better shot against Trump than Sanders.

Numbers aside, Jones cautioned his viewers that if the establishment side of the party did not extend their hands to Sanders voters -- like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- Biden would win a "Pyrrhic victory."

