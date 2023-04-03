CNN’s Jim Sciutto blasted for February Chinese spy balloon tweet that ‘aged like cheese'

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto was forced to update a February tweet "that aged like cheese" claiming United States officials were able to "block" the infamous Chinese spy balloon from gathering intelligence before it was shot down.

Sciutto, a former Obama administration official who is now a CNN anchor and the network’s chief national security correspondent, reported on Feb. 4 that the Biden administration was able to "block the balloon from gathering intel" in a message that turned out to be wrong.

"Notable: US officials say they were able to block the balloon from gathering intel during its overflight of the US, while the US military was able to turn the tables, so to speak, to gather intel on the balloon itself and its equipment," Sciutto tweeted.

But a report from NBC News on Monday said the balloon was able to gather intelligence from numerous sensitive American military sites despite efforts from the Biden administration to prevent that.

The report was based on information from two current senior U.S. officials and a former senior Biden administration official, who claimed China was able to control the balloon to allow it to pass over the sites multiple times while transmitting information back to Beijing in real time.

The CNN anchor followed up with an update on Monday as critics unearthed his original tweet.

"Update: The US now believes the Chinese balloon was able to gather some intelligence during its transit," Sciutto wrote without apologizing.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck blasted Sciutto’s original tweet.

"This take aged like cheese left out on an elementary school blacktop on a summer's day. The liberal media have yet more egg on their faces, but the problem with this one is while it's always fun to dunk on stone-cold takes, this one comes with serious national security implications," Houck told Fox News Digital.

"Here again we have another story where there's not going to be any sort of apologies," Houck added. "It's readers and viewers who are left in the dark with a lack of self-criticism on a story that should be a huge stain on this administration."

CNN pointed to Sciutto's update when asked for comment.

Houck believes the balloon ordeal also should raise "concerns throughout the country, and on both sides of the aisle, about what the Chinese learned about our most sensitive military installations, and how they might use this balloon's unmolested voyage to their advantage."

U.S. officials who spoke to Fox News on Monday have attempted to downplay the significance of the intelligence collected by China, but that has not stopped critics from mocking Sciutto for pushing what now appears to be inaccurate information.

Sciutto was labeled a Biden "shill" when he first sent the tweet and the latest developments have caused additional backlash.

Sen. Ted Cruz’s national security advisor Omri Ceren tweeted, "Periodic reminder that being a Dem comms staffer is stone cold the easiest job in the world. Have you just allowed a Chinese spy balloon to fly over the entire US collecting intel? Just get journos to say you uhhh ‘turned the tables.’ You'll be out of the news cycle in no time."

Many others have blasted Sciutto over the months-old tweet.

"Notable: This did not age well. Some of us were not fooled," one user responded, while another wrote, "Journalism is dead. @jimsciutto showing zero journalistic curiosity as he lies for the establishment."

Another critic responded, "Imagine if being a journalist actually required you to investigate before just trying to run cover for the democrats."

NBC News, citing the three officials, reported that the intelligence China gathered was taken mostly from electronic signals coming from the sites, instead of images. It also reported that the balloon could have gathered much more had the Biden administration not acted to move around possible targets and obscure the balloon’s ability to capture electronic signals from the locations.

The balloon ultimately was shot down by the military off the waters of South Carolina after it crossed the continental U.S.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.