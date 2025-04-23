CNN’s Jennings says all the ‘Clinton guys from the 90s’ have left the Democratic Party for Trump

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings argued on Tuesday that the Democratic Party voter base has shifted dramatically in a generation.

In a discussion on CNN NewsNight, Jennings claimed that all the working-class people who voted for the Democratic Party in the 90s switched parties.

"All the Clinton guys you’re talking about – those working-class guys from the 90s – they’re all Trump guys now. And that also explains some of the evolution of the Republican platform," Jennings said.

The conservative commentator made the remark after liberal podcast host Chuck Rocha, a fellow panelist, expressed that the Democratic Party has lost sight of working-class people and their concerns.

"Look, I'm a non-college-educated brown man who was a teenage father when I was 19. I remember what it was like going to a payday lender to buy diapers. That‘s really hard. But that‘s where the regular people are every day," Rocha said.

"We have to start showing up back where regular people are and not being this overeducated – whatever the thing is," he added.

Jennings agreed, mentioning how his Clinton-voting, working-class dad was the first one in his circle to recognize President Donald Trump’s appeal.

"You know, my dad – a working-class guy, worked in a factory, was a garbage man for a while – was the biggest Clinton guy I knew in the 90s. He was the first guy to tell me Donald Trump was going to be the next President of the United States," Jennings said. "And, of course, I told him he was full of it. And I was wrong, and he was right."

The pundit added that the male working-class base of the Democratic Party "is gone."

CNN commentator Shermichael Singleton chimed in, saying, "Most Democrats that I know, they’re corporate people. They’re pretty much elitist. They go to great institutions. And they really aren’t in touch with what everyday people go through in terms of their struggles daily."

Other Democratic figures have admitted the party’s failure to retain working-class voters, particularly in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

Just days after Trump won in November, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., declared in an interview, "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said the day after Trump won that his party speaks to working-class voters with "unspoken and unintended disdain," which pushed many of them to relate more with the GOP candidate.