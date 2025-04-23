Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

CNN’s Jennings says all the ‘Clinton guys from the 90s’ have left the Democratic Party for Trump

Democratic podcaster Chuck Rocha agreed with Jennings, admitting his party needs to reach back out to 'regular people'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
CNN’s Jennings says all the ‘Clinton guys from the 90s’ have left the Democratic Party for Trump Video

CNN’s Jennings says all the ‘Clinton guys from the 90s’ have left the Democratic Party for Trump

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings illustrated on Tuesday just how the Democratic Party voter base shifted to another party in a generation.

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings argued on Tuesday that the Democratic Party voter base has shifted dramatically in a generation.

In a discussion on CNN NewsNight, Jennings claimed that all the working-class people who voted for the Democratic Party in the 90s switched parties.

"All the Clinton guys you’re talking about – those working-class guys from the 90s – they’re all Trump guys now. And that also explains some of the evolution of the Republican platform," Jennings said. 

CNN’S JENNINGS SAYS LEFT ‘IN LOVE WITH THE WORST PEOPLE’ DURING PANEL ABOUT ILLEGAL ALIEN DEPORTED TO EL SALVADOR

Jennings speaking to Rocha

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Democratic podcaster Chuck Rocha described how working-class Democratic voters in the 90s shifted over to being Trump voters. (Screenshot/CNN)

The conservative commentator made the remark after liberal podcast host Chuck Rocha, a fellow panelist, expressed that the Democratic Party has lost sight of working-class people and their concerns.

"Look, I'm a non-college-educated brown man who was a teenage father when I was 19. I remember what it was like going to a payday lender to buy diapers. That‘s really hard. But that‘s where the regular people are every day," Rocha said.

"We have to start showing up back where regular people are and not being this overeducated – whatever the thing is," he added.

Jennings agreed, mentioning how his Clinton-voting, working-class dad was the first one in his circle to recognize President Donald Trump’s appeal.

BERNIE SANDERS EXCORIATES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, CALLS CAMPAIGN 'DISASTROUS' AFTER TRUMP VICTORY

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Other prominent liberals, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have also argued that the Democratic Party lost the 2024 election because it abandoned the working-class. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"You know, my dad – a working-class guy, worked in a factory, was a garbage man for a while – was the biggest Clinton guy I knew in the 90s. He was the first guy to tell me Donald Trump was going to be the next President of the United States," Jennings said. "And, of course, I told him he was full of it. And I was wrong, and he was right."

The pundit added that the male working-class base of the Democratic Party "is gone."

CNN commentator Shermichael Singleton chimed in, saying, "Most Democrats that I know, they’re corporate people. They’re pretty much elitist. They go to great institutions. And they really aren’t in touch with what everyday people go through in terms of their struggles daily."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Scott Jennings sparks CNN meltdown by saying federal bureaucracy only resists Trump, GOP administrations Video

Other Democratic figures have admitted the party’s failure to retain working-class voters, particularly in the wake of the 2024 presidential election. 

Just days after Trump won in November, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., declared in an interview, "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said the day after Trump won that his party speaks to working-class voters with "unspoken and unintended disdain," which pushed many of them to relate more with the GOP candidate.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 