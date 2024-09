Political strategists and Democratic politicians are divided on Vice President Harris' media strategy as she continues to avoid official press conferences with reporters, according to a new report.

"You always just have to do enough national stuff to keep the press off your a--," Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha told NBC News.

Former President Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance , R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 48 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed, compared to just eight non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

"I think she should do as many interviews as possible in battleground states, but the rest is a waste of time," Rocha said. "[National] interviews mean nothing to persuading voters. Media is too broad now for this to matter. Thirty years ago, though, when there were just three channels, it mattered more."

But NBC News reported the campaign was looking to do more local news interviews after her debate with former President Trump. Most pundits thought she prevailed, but independent voters reported she still seemed to evade specific answers to significant questions.

"I don’t think you can hide for 56 more days from media interviews," a Democratic strategist speaking on condition of anonymity told NBC News.

"The biggest issues with her are because people still don’t know enough about her. It’s going to take a lot more than one debate and one CNN interview to scratch the itch," the strategist said, adding: "Voters want to know whom they’re going to vote for and what they stand for and want to see them tested. It’s a dangerous strategy of trying to do four-corners defense when there’s still a lot of clock left in the game."

Another person, identified as a "Harris ally" by NBC News, said that she needs to engage with the press more in the months leading up to the election.

"This election will not be won with TV ads," the Harris ally told NBC News.

But some strategists believe that Harris is pursuing the correct media strategy and should focus her efforts on the swing states.

"[C]oncentrate on those seven [battleground] states with paid communication and unpaid communication," Democratic strategist Paul Maslin told NBC News.

"I don’t think she’s going to give a hoot about the national media," he said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

