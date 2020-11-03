CNN's Jake Tapper now insists Biden 'landslide' was 'always a pipe dream' for Dems

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was singing quite a different tune later in the network's Election Night coverage Tuesday night as President Trump continued to hold his ground against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in key swing states.

While none of the major battleground races were declared over, Trump appeared to maintain leads in states such as Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio.

Tapper, whose network's coverage of the election suggested Biden would handily defeat the president, appeared to suggest a major Biden victory was never possible.

"It's just not going to be, as some Democrats were hoping for, they thought it was going to be, an early landslide, which was always a pipe dream," Tapper told a panel of commentators

However, that was quite a jarring shift from earlier in the evening -- when he was reading the "tea leaves" from CNN's exit polls actually benefited the former VP.

"When we talk about reading the tea leaves, again, here I'm seeing an electorate based on these early, early exit poll results, not definitive, that suggest an electorate that one could say is more amenable to the Biden message," Tapper said at the time. "It is a more female electorate. It is a less White electorate. It has more older voters and seniors that are in favor of Biden according to polls, and a more college-educated. Again, early results and looking at what I am seeing here, that is what I am taking away."