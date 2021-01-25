CNN's Acosta: Sarah Sanders will run 'gaslit' campaign for Arkansas governor

CNN anchor Jim Acosta said Monday that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will run a "gaslit" campaign for Arkansas governor.

In a campaign video posted to Twitter, Sanders asserted that "today, our freedom and the rule of law are under attack" and said, "I took on the media, the radical left and their ‘cancel culture, and I won."

Acosta quickly responded to Sanders video in a tweet of his own.

"Cancel culture? She won? Sarah tried to ban me from the WH (using a doctored video) and lost in federal court. The Trump appointed federal judge wasn’t buying her lies. This campaign is going to be gaslit."

Acosta, who previously served as CNN’s Chief White House correspondent, got into numerous squabbles with Sanders and other Trump officials duing briefings.

MEGHAN MCCAIN: KATIE COURIC, OTHERS CALLING FOR 'DEPROGRAMMING' REPUBLICANS CAN 'GO TO HELL'

Acosta briefly had his press badge suspended by the White House after he had an altercation with an intern trying to take back the microphone during a testy back-and-forth with then-President Trump in 2018.

The incident in question occurred when Acosta accused Trump of "demonizing immigrants" for calling a Central American caravan headed to the United States "an invasion." During an extensive argument, a female White House intern attempted to remove a microphone from Acosta’s hand as he questioned Trump. Acosta continued to hold onto the microphone and attempted to block the aide from grabbing it.

After this incident, Trump lashed out at Acosta and said, "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN. You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people is horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way."

CNN later sued the White House on First Amendment violations and two weeks later Acosta’s press badge was reinstated. The network announced earlier this month that Acosta would be moving away from his White House role and take on a domestic correspondent and weekend anchor role. Sanders left the White House in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, previously served as the Governor of Arkansas. While announcing her campaign, she said, "My opponents will do everything in their power to destroy me, but I will not apologize for who I am or what I am fighting for…I will not bow down to the radical left, not now, not ever."