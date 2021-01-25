Meghan McCain: Katie Couric, others calling for 'deprogramming' Republicans can go to hell'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain said Monday that liberals like Katie Couric and others who had called for the "deprogramming" of some Donald Trump supporters could "go to hell."

McCain said she thought there would be a stronger desire for unity from Democrats in the aftermath of President Biden's election win, but she said the language from liberals had been more concerned with dehumanizing Trump supporters, which she called dangerous for Democrats and the country. Couric and several others, including McCain's "The View" colleague Sunny Hostin, have referred to Trump backers as "brainwashed" or in need of "deprogramming" in the past two weeks.

"If you don't care about unity you should care about the politics of this, because right now there is a vacuum to pick up the four people — four in ten Republicans who feel very disenfranchised, and if President Biden and Democrats want to have a big tent party and include some of these people, great, and if we’re all just deplorable and need to be reprogrammed as Katie Couric said, then honestly they can go to hell, because I don’t need to be deprogrammed," McCain said.

"I just have a different perspective on how the government should be run."

KATIE COURIC'S 'CONDESCENDING, ELITIST' REMARKS CALLING TO 'DEPROGRAM' GOP RETIRES JOURNO LABEL, CRITICS SAY

Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson told Fox News that "threats of 'deprogramming' Trump supporters have become "common among liberal journalists," calling Couric part of a "media complex" that deliberately stifled negative news about Biden during his 2020 campaign against Trump.

McCain supported Biden, a close friend of her family, in the 2020 election, but the show's token conservative host has expressed sympathy for how Trump supporters are being portrayed by the media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That 74 million Americans are basically irredeemable people ... I think it's horribly dangerous for the country," she said.