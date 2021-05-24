CNN slams Cruz for 'pushing Russian propaganda,' virtually ignores Biden lifting sanctions on Russian pipeline

CNN has been on a warpath against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accusing him of "pushing Russian propaganda" while virtually ignoring President Biden's recent decision to lift sanctions on a Russian pipeline.

Last week, Cruz condemned a controversial new U.S. Army recruitment video, arguing that it is intended to promote a "woke, emasculated military." The original ad features Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier raised in California by two moms, showing her attending LGBTQ protests, before following her journey to joining the Army.

The ad got so much negative feedback on YouTube that the comments section was disabled . The TikTok video Cruz shared and responded to on Twitter contrasts the Army video with an ad from Russia's military featuring a muscular man at the gym and jumping out of planes.

CNN, MSNBC AVOID BIDEN LIFTING SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN PIPELINE AFTER CHAMPIONING RUSSIAGATE FOR YEARS

That set CNN's collective hair on fire, including "The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper, who suggested that Cruz was a Russian propagandist by juxtaposing the two country's military recruitment ads.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper went even further, attempting to tie Cruz to the site where the Russian military video allegedly had been circulating, which he described as "far-right anti-American" and "[promoting] fascist and anti-Semitic beliefs," and accused the senator of "carrying water for this country's enemies."

He also claimed Cruz used an "anti-gay slur" when tweeting that Democratic politicians and the media were turning the U.S. military into "pansies."

CNN even invited on Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a veteran, to bash her Republican colleague.

In total, Cruz's name was used by the liberal network 93 times throughout Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the network buried any mention of President Biden's favorable actions to Russia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Axios first reported last Tuesday that the Biden administration is set to lift sanctions on a company and its CEO, who is known as a "crony" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that are overseeing the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The move is seen as widely beneficial for the Kremlin.

During the entire week, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline received only one mention on CNN's poorly-viewed "Early Start" program, which airs at 5 am ET.

Cruz blasted Biden over the decision, tweeting "Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era."