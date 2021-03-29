CNN’s Stelter reverts to Trump-bashing after lowest-rated show of 2021

CNN’s far-left media show "Reliable Sources" had its lowest-rated show of the year last week, so Brian Stelter reverted to Trump-bashing during Sunday’s edition, inviting the former president’s niece to help out.

Longtime broadcaster Ted Koppel famously mocked Stelter to his face back in 2018, telling the network’s media pundit that "CNN’s ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump."

Stelter must agree, as he followed up his worst-rated show of 2021 by interviewing Mary Trump. Stelter’s program, which is billed as a media program but has morphed into a weekly partisan attack on conservative news organizations, averaged only 936,000 on March 21. The total was its smallest audience of the year and was down a staggering 65 percent since its Jan. 10 edition that averaged 2.7 million viewers.

Mary Trump’s book attacking her uncle, "Too Much and Never Enough," was released all the way back in July and Trump has been out of office for over two months. Nonetheless, CNN enlisted Mary Trump to reiterate her attacks on the former president during the March 29 episode of "Reliable Sources."

Mary Trump praised President Biden for undoing many of her uncle’s policies and decisions, called her uncle desperate for attempting to remain in the spotlight and even referred to the Trump economy as "horrific." The "media story" appeared to be that the former president had done interviews earlier in the week.

Political satirist Tim Young mocked Stelter for his dependence on Trump for ratings.

"Trump is the boogeyman that the left desperately needed for ratings and fundraising, and Stelter now admits it with his show's booking. He goes from his lowest ratings to immediately booking Mary Trump to slander the former President in the hopes that his Trump Derangement Syndrome-infected audience will come back to get their fix of unproven conspiracies about the man," Young told Fox News.

"Stelter and his team have no creativity and no ability to capture an audience with original programming," Young added. "To put it in perspective, my Twitter, @TimRunsHisMouth, was seen by more people last week than Stelter's show."

During Sunday’s episode, Stelter even compared Trump to George H.W. Bush, noting that the last one-term president didn’t criticize his successor.

"Ah," Stelter moaned as he aired footage of Bush fishing after his failed re-election campaign. "Looks great, doesn’t it? Looks so relaxing."

Stelter also brought on ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl to compare how Trump and Biden were each covered. The liberal CNN host praised the Biden administration because "the trains run on time" and "tweets don’t run the day," setting up Karl to compliment Biden for not seeking attention.

It remains to be seen whether Stelter’s strategy appealed to CNN's viewers, with Nielsen Media Research to be released Tuesday.