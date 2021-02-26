CNN continues to take heat over scant coverage of Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

CNN continues to face criticism for its handling of bombshell sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., as the liberal network spent less than two minutes over 48 hours on the news while harping on a lack of corroboration and the governor’s denial while totally ignoring it during primetime.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote that CNN "only tossed scraps to the viewers they treat like small-brained proles with only 96 seconds over two news briefs" by anchors John King and Jake Tapper, who both focused on the governor’s denial before the network went back to overlooking the news during primetime.

CNN FINALLY ADDRESSES SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS AGAINST CUOMO AFTER 24 HOURS OF SILENCE

CNN had been stone-silent about former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan’s sexual harassment claims against the big brother of Chris Cuomo, the network’s most-watched host, for nearly 24 hours.

Early Wednesday, she detailed claims that the governor asked her to play "strip poker," made a lewd reference to Bill Clinton’s infamous use of cigars, touched her lower back, and kissed her on the lips.

CNN first managed to cover the story online Thursday after a day of silence and led with Cuomo’s denial. Critics quickly pointed out that the framing was significantly different than the way unverified claims against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh – but CNN wasn’t finished moving the goal posts.

The liberal network then finally ended its on-air blackout of the damning news after more than 24 hours of completely shielding viewers from the story with a brief 39-second segment that emphasized Cuomo’s denial.

GOV. CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FORMER AIDE

CNN viewers who didn’t blink caught anchor King quickly echoing the governor’s talking points about his accuser.

Later in the day, CNN’s Tapper – who had been shamed on social media for previously skipping the story -- made another brief mention and emphasized, "CNN has been unable to corroborate Boylan's allegations."

Journalist Eddie Zipperer took notice and mocked Tapper’s hurried segment.

CUOMO BROTHERS CONTINUE TO EMBARRASS CNN AS NETWORK’S MOST-WATCHED HOST CAN’T COVER GOVERNOR’S SCANDALS

"I bet CNN's audience was shocked to find out that corroboration is required," he wrote. "And that the allegations against Cuomo even exist."

"The hypocrisy of the left once again, ladies and gents. We ‘believe all women’ until we don't," a viewer wrote, while another snarked, "It’s good to see that CNN is handling Cuomo’s harassment allegations with the same even-handed, objective approach they displayed during the Kavanaugh proceedings."

In addition to non-stop coverage of uncorroborated claims against Kavanaugh, CNN also devoted significant coverage to E. Jean Carroll when she claimed former President Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room over 20 years ago. Carroll was even invited onto CNN’s "New Day" and for a primetime interview with Anderson Cooper to share her story.

The hyperpartisan network also largely ignored allegations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden by a former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, who came forward during the 2020 campaign.

Boylan did not respond when asked if CNN has invited her on air to share her story. She tweeted Friday morning that she was "grateful for the support" she has received since sharing her story.

CNN’s entire primetime lineup continued to ignore Boylan’s claims that the governor after the network only devoted 96 seconds to them explosive news during less-watched daytime programming.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And again, after that, evening hosts Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett refused to mention Cuomo, and primetime hosts Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon followed the lead in helping Fredo and his brother keep their viewers from negative headlines surrounding the ‘Luv Guv,’" Houck wrote.

"Cuomo Prime Time" namesake Chris Cuomo couldn’t mention the story if he wanted to, as CNN has implemented a ban on the host from covering his big brother. CNN previously lifted the ban when the once-popular governor was considered a coronavirus hero but reinstated it once multiple scandals began to make national headlines.