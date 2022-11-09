CNN reporter frets over GOP ‘crazy caucus’ House overreach, possible investigations into Biden

A CNN reporter warned that a GOP-controlled House of Representatives would be rife with overreach, and described the new chamber as a "crazy caucus."

During coverage of the midterms on the morning after election night, CNN senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson was asked how the process of governing could play out in the House going forward, if Republicans do officially capture control of the chamber.

"It’s going to be a messy process because you are going to have the loudest what used to be the Tea Party caucus, which – I don’t want to say the crazy caucus but the Marjorie Taylor Greene, a wing of the party they are going to be trying to wrestle power, the microphone from the more moderate folks in the party," she said.

Henderson also predicted that the country would see lots of investigations into the Biden administration, including the origins of COVID-19, and the final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"And I think the question for Republicans is, that’s certainly something that their base wants, but do they risk overreach?"

"Let me answer that question—yes," anchor and senior political analyst John Avlon interjected.

Henderson also wondered if the "niche base issues" pushed by the "extreme wing" of the Republican Party would help to enhance President Biden’s standing and helping him appear more moderate to Americans.

Republicans enjoyed strong political tailwinds during the second half of last year and the first half of this year, as surging gas prices fueled record inflation, and rising crime and an unrelenting crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border grabbed outsized attention.

Despite this, in the Senate, Democrats may maintain their razor-thin majority. Republicans are expected to take the House, but the results are still unclear.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who could become Speaker of the House if Republicans win a majority, has repeatedly outlined what Republicans would likely do if they take control.

McCarthy has stressed that there are "a lot of places" that "we [Republicans] can hold them [Democrats] accountable," including the Afghanistan withdrawal, Hunter Biden, and the Biden family's business dealings with China. Republicans have also voiced support for a bipartisan committee on China, generally.

"When we take the majority, we will create that committee on China, and it will be a bipartisan committee, so you will have one American voice on how we can compete where China comes in and captures the critical minerals, when they come in and capture our medical supply and others," McCarthy said back in February.

Fox News’ Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.