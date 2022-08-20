Pro-life activists 'blind' to 'human tragedy' caused by abortion restrictions: Washington Post editorial board

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post editorial board condemned "antiabortion crusaders" on Saturday, claiming they are "blind" to the human tragedies cause by abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The piece was the latest media attack against pro-life conservatives, insisting that their work to legally restrict abortions, which end the life of an unborn child, threatens the lives and autonomy of young women who don’t want to go through with their pregnancies.

The board opened by alleging harm caused by abortion bans, "The human toll of denying abortion to people who want or need one can be, and often is, appalling."

It also condemned state legislatures looking to limit the procedure. "The state legislatures racing to impose sweeping abortion bans, enabled by the conservative Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, have done so despite abundant research on the devastating impact these policies have on Americans’ well-being and livelihoods."

In total, pro-life activists and lawmakers are causing "suffering" "for real women, real girls, real families and real lives," the board asserted.

The column provided a couple of examples of women put in harsh situations because of abortion bans. "In Louisiana, a woman whose fetus cannot survive outside the womb — it is missing the top of its skull, a fatal condition known as acrania — is now barred from ending her pregnancy in the state," due to its near-total abortion ban enacted earlier this month.

As such, the woman "might need to drive to Florida or another state to undergo the procedure, a trip that would be costly and time-consuming."

The column also reported, "A 16-year-old girl in Florida is currently blocked from terminating her pregnancy by a judge’s determination that she is ‘not sufficiently mature’ to do so — even though she has the consent of her legal guardian for the procedure to go ahead."

The Post called it an "inane ruling."

The outlet also referenced the economic struggles faced by women who are forced to carry their pregnancies to term. "A landmark study by the University of California at San Francisco found that people unable to have abortions suffer from long-lasting economic struggles, including greater probability of eviction and bankruptcy, and of struggling to provide food, housing and transportation."

In addition, these women are "more prone to physical and mental health problems and are more likely" to raise their kid alone.

Also, a child born "as a result of an abortion’s denial are more likely to grow up in poverty," the board mentioned. It then concluded that pro-life people don’t pay attention to these tragedies. "Behind each of those findings is a human tragedy, to which court-emboldened antiabortion crusaders are apparently blind."

