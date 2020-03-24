CNN, MSNBC fail to ask Nancy Pelosi about daughter's controversial Rand Paul tweet

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN and MSNBC failed to ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., about her daughter’s now-removed tweet that appeared to endorse the 2017 assault of Sen. Rand Paul during interviews Tuesday.

Christine Pelosi, also a political strategist, had an interesting response to Paul’s announcement that he had contracted coronavirus. "Rand Paul’s neighbor was right," Christine Pelosi reacted Sunday evening in a tweet that sparked widespread condemnation.

CHRISTINE PELOSI UNDER FIRE FOR TWEETING 'RAND PAUL'S NEIGHBOR WAS RIGHT' AFTER SENATOR'S VIRUS DIAGNOSIS

She was referring to Rene Boucher, Paul’s neighbor, who was sentenced to 30 days behind bars for assault after he tackled the senator over a yard dispute, resulting in five broken ribs and the removal of part of his lung damaged from the incident.

Twitter removed the message and replaced with a warning that it “is no longer available because if violated Twitter rules.”

But, when the House speaker appeared on CNN for a lengthy interview Tuesday with Dana Bash on "Inside Politics," the topic never came up.

“Nancy Pelosi just did a whole 15 minute interview on CNN without being asked about her daughter saying Rand Paul’s neighbor was right to almost kill him,” Daily Caller’s Greg Price noticed.

Bash, however, did find time to ask Pelosi about President Trump’s recent tweets – and the House speaker said she didn’t have time to follow people’s tweets.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell also ignored Christine Pelosi’s tweet during an interview with the House speaker, who was making media appearances to discuss the Democrats’ proposed coronavirus stimulus bill Tuesday.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News that “tough, substantive questions on why they haven’t given approval to the stimulus should be job one for journalists when speaking to Pelosi or any other key congressional leader,” but it doesn’t mean other topics couldn’t be discussed.

“Both CNN and MSNBC gave her wide leeway to trash the president, but then refused to follow-up by inquiring about her daughter’s horrendously ugly and uncivil tweet about Senator Paul,” Houck said.

“Yet again, Tuesday provided another example of the liberal media hammering home that the president’s way of conducting himself is unacceptable, while at the same time either holding up or ignoring boorishness on their own side of the aisle,” Houck added. “As the saying goes, if the left didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards.”

Donald Trump Jr. had predicted the mainstream media would give the Pelosi family a pass.

“If I did this every person in media would be blowing me up and going nuts but we all know that won’t happen here don’t we? The media wouldn’t even think of criticizing Nancy Pelosi’s daughter,” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday. “It’s their job to protect her and not question her.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.