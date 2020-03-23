Christine Pelosi under fire for tweeting 'Rand Paul's neighbor was right' after senator's virus diagnosis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Christine Pelosi, a political strategist and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is under fire over a tweet that appears to endorse the 2017 assault of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after the lawmaker revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Paul's announcement this past Sunday that he had contracted the virus led some other GOP lawmakers to self-quarantine, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane echoed Romney's concerns about contracting the virus because of his wife, Ann Romney, who has multiple sclerosis.

"He told us the other day his biggest personal concern was not getting this because his wife has MS. Now he can’t see her for almost 2 weeks," Kane tweeted.

"Rand Paul's neighbor was right," Christine Pelosi reacted Sunday evening.

Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for assault after he tackled the senator over a yard dispute, resulting in five broken ribs and the removal of part of his lung damaged from the incident.

Christine Pelosi was blasted on social media for the tweet.

"Nancy Pelosi's daughter just endorsed the felony assault against Sen. Rand Paul," The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote.

"You should probably take anything about "love" out of your bio," The Daily Wire's Jessica Fletcher told Pelosi.

"Leave it to Christine Pelosi @sfpelosi (Nancy Pelosi's adult daughter) to have the most disgusting take of the day on twitter dot com," GOP rapid response director Steve Guest tweeted.

Pelosi did not immediately respond.