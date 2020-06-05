CNN, MSNBC completely avoid Biden's claim that '10 to 15 percent' of Americans are 'just not very good people'

CNN and MSNBC completely avoided Joe Biden's claim that "10 to 15 percent" of Americans are "just very not good people."

Biden held a virtual town hall on Thursday evening with black supporters where he knocked President Trump's divisiveness and weak leadership.

“The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you’re gonna the worst of us to come out,” Biden told actor Don Cheadle, who was moderating the virtual town hall.

“Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that," Biden continued. "There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there who are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people -- bring them together. Bring them together.”

It is unclear who exactly he was referring to within the "10 to 15 percent" of people and whether or not he believes they support President Trump.

Regardless, neither of the liberal news networks cared to even cover the questionable claim on-air or online. CNN, in particular, managed to fill all its airtime despite skipping live coverage of President Trump's Rose Garden remarks celebrating the surprisingly positive jobs report.

However, both networks offered plenty of coverage of Biden's blistering attacks toward the president.

This isn't the first time CNN provided cover for the presumptive Democratic nominee. Last month, the network avoided on-air coverage of Biden's "you ain't black" remark throughout the day, going roughly 12 hours before making its first mention of the politically explosive comment.

CNN also avoided any on-air coverage of Tara Reade's 1993 sexual assault allegation for over a month after she came forward.

Biden's latest remarks harken back to the controversial comments made by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election when, at a campaign event, she estimated that "half" of Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."