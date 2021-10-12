CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ignore Kamala Harris' widely mocked space video featuring child actors

Liberal networks ignored that child actors were used in the educational YouTube space video featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, ignoring.

The YouTube Originals video, which was shared last week by NASA and produced by the Canadian production company Sinking Ship Entertainment, was aimed at getting children interested in space and included an appearance by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station.

Harris' starring role was the subject of social media mockery for expressing over-the-top enthusiasm about space towards the five children, joining them for a visit to the Naval Observatory.

One of the children in the video, 13-year-old Trevor Bernardino, revealed to Monterey Bay's KSBW TV that he had gone through an audition process where he had to submit a monologue and was interviewed before landing the gig. Child actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Sydney Schmooke and Zhoriel Tapo also appeared alongside the vice president.

None of the three major broadcasts networks mentioned Harris' widely panned video on their morning and evening newscasts as of Tuesday, according to Grabien search results.

Even 24-hour cable news networks CNN and MSNBC failed to squeeze in any time to note the use of child actors.

A White House official told Fox News on Tuesday that Harris' office did not select the children who appeared in the video.

CNN's only acknowledgment of the video was an online article about the White House's statement insisting YouTube was involved in the selection of the child actors, not Harris. YouTube later confirmed it picked the kids.

The lack of coverage pales in comparison to the media mockery Donald Trump received for paying actors to attend his campaign launch at Trump Tower in 2015.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was giddy about the revelation as recently as three months ago after previously covering it during the 2016 election.

Harris, who was appointed to lead the National Space Council earlier this year, lauded the importance of space discovery at one point during the episode.

"I love the idea of exploring the unknown," Harris said. "And then, there’s other things that we just haven’t figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that’s out there that we still have to learn, like, I love that. I love that. And so, I’m very excited about the Space Council."

Critics pummeled Harris for lacking authenticity displayed in the "Get Curious" video, comparing it to the HBO series "Veep."

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.