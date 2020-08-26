CNN's Joe Lockhart suggests Hurricane Laura hitting Gulf Coast is 'karma'

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is facing more criticism over his Twitter activity, this time suggesting that "karma" is involved in the trajectory of Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Texas and Louisiana.

Anti-Trump writer David Rothkopf questioned whether the hurricane is tied to other events like the coronavirus outbreak and the wildfires that have hit California.

"A massive hurricane that may be part of an unprecedented hurricane season is bearing down on the Gulf Coast. California is being devastated by some of the worst fires in history. The worst pandemic in 100 years has claimed more than 180K lives. What do these all have in common?" Rothkopf asked.

"Karma?" Lockhart replied.

Lockhart's tweet was blasted by critics.

"CNN contributor Joe Lockhart suggests it's 'karma' for the Gulf coast to be slammed with a hurricane. this is vile and malevolent conduct," Washington Examiner's Siraj Hashmi reacted.

"So you are rooting for people to die in the hurricane? Nice," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker wrote.

"This is the kind of unhinged stuff Pat Robertson and Tony Perkins say. Enough," journalist Yashar Ali tweeted.

The former Clinton press secretary also raised eyebrows for attacking former Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann after his network settled a $250 million defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

On Tuesday evening, CNN awkwardly aired Sandmann's speech as part of the second night of the Republican National Convention, where he said his life "changed forever in that one moment" because the "full war machine in the mainstream media revved up into attack mode" while botching its coverage of the 2019 viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor.

However, one of Sandmann's loudest critics came from the network that he settled with.

"I'm watching tonight because it's important. But i [sic] don't have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky," Lockhart tweeted.

Critics blasted the CNN commentator, suggesting his tweet attacking the Covington teen lacked any self-awareness.