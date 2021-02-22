CNN's John King trashes CPAC as the 'Trump Sycophant Society'

CNN anchor John King blasted the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Monday, describing it as the "Trump Sycophant Society."

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking on Sunday at the country's biggest conservative convention in Orlando, marking his first public appearance since leaving office last month.

On Monday evening, while discussing scheduled CPAC sessions regarding the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, King suggested that Trump's base is living in a "parallel universe."

"Look, what happened today? America marked this horrific, horrific milestone; 500,000 of our friends and neighbors and relatives dead from COVID. Most of that is on President Trump, who walked away from science, walked away from common sense, ignored a pandemic on his watch," King told his colleague John Berman.

"What happened on Jan. 6? We had an insurrection that came after a rally led by the former president. He is stained by history, he is stained by his actions, he is stained by his record, but he has what used to be an organization born of William F. Buckley, about conservative ideas, about rebels, about challenging the establishment. Now it's the Trump Sycophant Society. That's what it is, John. Pure and simple," King continued.

The "Inside Politics" host quickly doubled down on what he suggested was CPAC's transformation.

"I've covered CPAC for years. That organization doesn't exist anymore. This is the Trump parallel universe right now. 'Let's keep promoting the big lie, the big lie that is an attack on the truth, attack on the fact, an attack on decency, an attack on democracy. Go for it.'"