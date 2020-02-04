CNN's John King walks back claim that Biden campaign planned to challenge Iowa results: It was 'stupid'

CNN anchor John King appeared to be walking back his reporting on Tuesday that the Biden campaign had planned on challenging the results of the Iowa caucuses, which faced a lengthy delay due to voter-processing errors.

Amid the ongoing coverage of the chaos that has erupted from the first Democratic primary, King reported that campaign staffers from two of former Vice President Joe Biden's rivals that they had heard that the Biden campaign was going to "file an injunction" in an effort to block the results from the Iowa caucuses from being released.

King on-air stressed that "we don't know if that's true."

The Biden campaign offered a strong denial, saying it's "100 percent false."

King walked back his reporting on Twitter.

"Important: Team Biden says talk it may challenge IA release plans 100% untrue. In the breaking news rush my discussing, even skeptically, incoming from rival campaigns was, in a word, stupid," King said.

Early results released by the Iowa Democratic Party showed Biden coming in fourth, earning 15.6 percent of support. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a slight lead in first place with 26.9 percent over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 25.1 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. appeared in third with 18.3 percent.