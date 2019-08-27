CNN's Jim Acosta blasts Trump for ignoring his question about climate change

CNN's reporter Jim Acosta had another clash with President Trump, this time for not answering his question about climate change.

Trump made plenty of headlines from the G7 summit in France, but critics went after the president for skipping a meeting focused on climate change with other world leaders

Acosta attempted to ask the president, who referred to himself as an "environmentalist," on whether or not he believes in climate change but failed to get a response.

"At the end of the news conference, I asked Trump whether he believed in climate change. He walked away from the stage and didn't answer the question," Acosta said.

"Trump walks away from perfectly capable of hearing the questions on whether he believes in climate change. He clearly heard and he didn’t want to answer it," Acosta later added. "Saying you want 'clean air' and 'clean water' isn’t the same as recognizing the climate change threat.

The correspondent has had a long history of spats with the president, most memorably in November when Acosta refused to hand over the microphone to a staffer during a press conference. The Trump administration attempted to temporarily suspend the CNN reporter's press credentials, which was foiled by a judge's court order.