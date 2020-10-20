'The View' co-hosts divided over CNN star Jeffrey Toobin's alleged Zoom masturbation

Some thought it was funny, others thought it was sad, but pretty much everyone on ABC’s “The View” was dumbfounded Tuesday over allegations that CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was caught masturbating while on a Zoom call with his New Yorker magazine colleagues.

Whoopi Goldberg admitted she was still “trying to process” Vice's bombshell report that Toobin has been accused of pleasuring himself during a Zoom meeting described as an "election simulation."

Toobin has been suspended by The New Yorker, while CNN has downplayed the allegations, saying he is taking some time off to attend to a personal matter. But “The View” co-host and resident attorney Sunny Hostin felt his actions could be a fireable offense.

“If he were physically in an office at work, this would be a fireable offense," she said. "There would be grounds for termination."

Hostin added that the situation is unique and possibly unprecedented.

“He was on a virtual work call, but the argument is he was still at work, right? He was virtually working, and so, you know, he arguably sexualized his workplace,” she said. “I don’t know what the answer is now because of the situation that we are in. I will say this ... I think that what does also merit an investigation is, why would someone show this lack of impulse control? Is this somehow ... addictive behavior?”

Co-host Sara Haines could barely control herself as she burst into laughter.

“I usually give women a lot of credit for multitasking,” she said, joking that “only a man” would do this particular type of multitasking.

Haines then cracked herself up again when she mentioned that the incident reportedly occurred during an election simulation.

“The most unsexy thing I’ve ever heard of,” Haines said through laughter. “I’m not gonna be able to unsee this ... I’m so sorry, I know there is a lot of seriousness to this topic. It’s just really hard because I can’t fathom a situation where this was the option A and B. So, I’m petrified of my computer camera.”

Joy Behar joked that it couldn't happen to her.

“Not that I sit around naked ... but I don’t know how to use the technology,” she said before applauding Toobin for giving her something to talk about other than President Trump and coronavirus.

“In that way he provided a public service,” she said. “I could do 10 jokes here but I’m not going to ... I feel sorry for the guy in a way.”

Haines added, “I do feel sorry for him.”

Goldberg then asked why none of Toobin’s colleagues had the “presence of mind” to give the CNN pundit a heads-up that he was on camera.

Behar then pondered aloud why so many successful men demonstrate “self-destructive behavior” and compared Toobin to Anthony Weiner.

“Get a therapist, Jeffrey, immediately if not sooner,” Behar said.

Prior to the reported masturbation detail becoming public, Toobin offered an apology for his "embarrassingly stupid mistake" and attempted to explain what led to the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."

