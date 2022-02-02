Jeff Zucker saga: Trump celebrates ousting of 'world-class sleazebag,' says 'congratulations to all!'

Former President Trump celebrated the stunning resignation of CNN president Jeff Zucker.

"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump stated on Wednesday. "Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World."

"Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!" Trump claimed.

Notably, while serving as the chief of NBC Universal, Zucker oversaw Trump's years-long stint as host of "The Apprentice." Critics credited Zucker for aiding Trump's candidacy during the 2016 election with CNN's constant coverage of the celebrity candidate, which turned sour when Trump became president.

Zucker shocked the media landscape Wednesday issuing a memo to CNN staff announcing his immediate departure.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote.

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter acknowledged that the colleague Zucker in question was Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, who will remain with the company.

"I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," Zucker continued. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

Gollust issued her own statement, saying, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."

Under Zucker, CNN has recently been plagued by scandals, embarrassing headlines and struggles to attract an audience, leading critics to wonder if he would be shown the door once a planned merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery is finalized later this year.

However, the sudden resignation before the potential deal was finalized sent shock waves across the media industry.

This is a developing story, more to come…

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this story.