CNN's Jake Tapper says Trump 'continues to lie to the American people' on coronavirus testing

CNN anchor Jake Tapper had some harsh words for President Trump on Thursday over his remarks on the availability of coronavirus testing.

"As of right now, 39 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus. More than 1,400 are confirmed infected," Tapper began towards the top of his show. "Now, we do not know the actual number of people in the U.S. who were infected because so few Americans have actually been tested. And that's because there are so few test kits actually available on the frontlines and even fewer labs that are now able to process samples."

He continued, "President Trump continues to lie to the American people and say that testing is going smoothly."

Tapper played remarks Trump made from the White House when he claimed that "we're testing" whenever people land into the United States and that there's a "tremendous testing set-up."

"That's not the case," Tapper reacted. "People landing into the United States today are walking right through customs, they're not being tested for the coronavirus. Even those that are being stopped and checked to see if they have a fever, what's called being 'screened,' they're not being tested for the coronavirus either. The U.S. is woefully behind other countries' testing. Don't take it from me."

Tapper then showed a clip from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony to Congress where he said the U.S. has been "failing" in regards to administring testing on the general public.

"Despite continued assurances from the Trump White House that all is well when it comes to testing, all is decidedly not well," Tapper concluded.