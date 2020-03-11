CNN's Jake Tapper expresses doubt about a Biden victory in November

While many talking heads at liberal mainstream media outlets have suggested that former Vice President Joe Biden is poised to defeat President Trump in the general election later this year, CNN anchor Jake Tapper suggested otherwise, comparing Biden's candidacy to John Kerry's against President George W. Bush.

During Tuesday night's election coverage, Tapper made the case why Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., would remain in the race as he later indicated that he would the next day, since he is a "stronger debater" than Biden and will attempt to prove he's a stronger candidate at the upcoming debate.

Then he drew comparisons between this election cycle and the 2004 election cycle.

"To be completely frank, I'm getting real 2004 vibes tonight, which is the Democrats want to beat an incumbent Republican so badly, Democratic voters I mean, that they decide which one is electable and they decide which one is electable," Tapper explained, "And they decide, 'OK, it's John Kerry,' or in this case it's Joe Biden. There's a huge coalescing on that person, they want to end the primary process as soon as possible and they basically coronate this person."

He continued, "Now, what did we learn in the last few weeks: Mark McKinnon, former George W. Bush adviser told me that, actually, they feared Howard Dean more because Howard Dean, even though he was less predictable, there was a starker difference Howard Dean and George W. Bush and he was drawing much bigger crowds than John Kerry was able to."

The CNN anchor even namedropped MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes as "progressive pundits" who may have picked the wrong candidate to get behind.

"The point is that when you have the Democratic electorate deciding that they are all a bunch of Rachel Maddows and Chris Hayes and the like, that they're just, you know, progressive pundits and they're going to pick out who is the best one. Maybe they don't necessarily always know what they're doing," he said.