CNN's Jake Tapper discloses 'G-rated' date he had with Monica Lewinsky depicted in FX series during interview

CNN anchor Jake Tapper awkwardly disclosed to his viewers of the "G-rated" date he had with Monica Lewinsky, which was depicted in the FX series about the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

During an interview on Tuesday, Tapper plugged Lewinsky's HBO Max documentary "15 Minutes of Shame" and "Impeachment: American Crime Story," both of which she produced.

"First of all, Monica, yes, I have to disclose, full disclosure, in tonight's episode our G-rated date from December 1997," Tapper began.

MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS WHICH SCENES ‘EXTREMELY TRIGGERED’ HER IN ‘IMPEACHMENT’ SERIES ABOUT CLINTON AFFAIR

"Our one date," Lewinsky playfully stressed.

"Our one date from 1997 is portrayed, I should note, by an actor way better looking than me now or then," Tapper added.

Hours later, the fifth episode in the "Impeachment" series aired, which began with Tapper's 1997 encounter with Lewinsky.

The scene shows Tapper, played by actor Chris Riggi, sitting at a bar with a friend at a D.C. Mexican restaurant and quickly eyes Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, sitting alone at a table.

MONICA LEWINSKY RECALLS CLINTON'S ‘LETHAL CHARM’ THAT LEFT HER ‘INTOXICATED’: ‘I WAS ENAMORED BY HIM’

"The girl in the purple seems kind of cute," the Tapper character says.

"I think she used to work at the White House a couple of years ago," the friend tells Tapper.

Tapper then approaches Lewinsky, telling her he "tried to give an air of unapproachability."

"Was I successful?" Tapper asked.

"Oh, yes," Lewinsky smiled. "Good job."

"Good, good," Tapper responded. "I'm Jake, Jake Tapper."

"I'm Monica," Lewinsky introduced herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After convincing her to grab dinner, the two of them are seen at a table discussing Lewinsky's job interview in New York. Shortly after, the waiter brings the check. Lewinsky insisted on splitting the check, but Tapper rejected her offer, telling her, "It's a date."