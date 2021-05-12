CNN dedicates just 4 minutes to Israel-Gaza conflict during the entire week in primetime

The so-called "most trusted name in news" virtually ignored the biggest international news story in its primetime programming.

Tensions have risen this week along the border of Israel and the Gaza strip as the terrorist group Hamas has launched over a thousand rockets into the skies of the Jewish State, which were largely blocked by the Iron Dome defensive system, but the death toll continues to climb on both sides, causing a divide in the US among moderate Democrats who support Israel and far-left progressives advocating for Palestinians.

From Monday through Thursday, CNN's most-watched anchors in the 8 pm-11 pm ET lineup failed to address the escalating conflict.

CNN AVOIDS ISRAEL-HAMAS CONFLICT DURING PRIMETIME, SPENDS OVER 90 MINUTES ON LIZ CHENEY

However, after being shamed by critics throughout the week, Anderson Cooper dedicated a generous four minutes to the subject at the end of Friday's installment of "Anderson Cooper 360." "Cuomo Prime Time" and the first hour of "CNN Tonight" never mentioned the Middle East crisis.

In other words, out of 900 minutes of CNN's primetime programming, just 0.4% covered the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Subjects that Cooper and his colleagues Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon prioritized include the House leadership ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's clash with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the controversy surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Flor., the Capitol Hill riot, and the tiger that went missing in Houston. On Tuesday, Lemon brought on Fareed Zakaria to discuss the Middle East violence in his poorly-watched second hour of "CNN Tonight."

CNN's obsessive coverage of Cheney is confirming the speculation of critics that the liberal network needs the GOP drama on Capitol Hill to fill its airwaves in hopes of fueling a "Republican civil war."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the conservative Ruthless podcast pointed out , CNN's ratings took a nosedive since President Trump left office and the network is desperate to salvage its viewership hoping that magnifying GOP infighting will stop the freefall.

Over the past several weeks, CNN's primetime anchors have struggled to reach over 1 million viewers as Cooper and Cuomo barely surpass a seven-digit audience and Lemon often falls short.