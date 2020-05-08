CNN ignores Tara Reade’s call for Joe Biden to drop out of presidential contest

Tara Reade spoke out on camera for the first time since she came forward with her allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 — but viewers who rely on CNN for news might have no idea, because the network apparently failed to cover it.

Reade told journalist Megyn Kelly in an interview posted online Thursday that Biden should “step forward and be held accountable," even urging the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee to step down.

“You should not be running on character for the president of the United States,” Reade said in her first on-camera remarks since coming forward with claims that Biden assaulted her when she worked for him in Washington, D.C.

When asked if she wanted Biden to withdraw from the 2020 race, Reade said, "I wish he would. But he won't, but I wish he would. That's how I feel emotionally."

A review of CNN transcripts from May 7 revealed that the liberal network did not cover Reade’s first on-camera interview on Thursday.

Ironically, CNN’s media newsletter – which did make a brief mention of Reade’s decision to speak with Kelly instead of a larger new organization – asked the question, “Will the interview get widespread attention?”

It seems the answer is “no,” at least when it comes to CNN.

Biden has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

A court document that may further help corroborate Tara Reade's claims was also unearthed on Thursday, but CNN ignored that, too.

A search of CNN’s May 7 transcripts for the terms “Tara,” “Tara Reade,” “Megyn,” “Megyn Kelly,” “Kelly” and “accuser” did not yield any results.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune obtained a 1996 court filing from San Luis Obispo County showing Reade's then-husband, Theodore Dronen, referring to her time working for the Delaware senator. The declaration came in response to a restraining order she had filed against him after he filed for divorce.

The court document did not directly accuse the former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate of sexual harassment or refer to a sexual assault.

"I met Petitioner in the spring of 1993 while working in Washington D.C. At the early stages of our dating, Petitioner felt comfortable confiding in me as we both worked for members of Congress, and we shared many common interests," the document obtained by the Tribune read. "On several occasions Petitioner related a problem that she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden's office. Petitioner told me she struck a deal with the chief of staff of the senator's office and left her position."

Dronen continued, "It was obvious that this event had a very traumatic effect on Petitioner, and that she is still sensitive and [affected] by it today."

MSNBC also failed to cover Reade’s first on-camera comments, but mentioned the allegations against Biden when Andrea Mitchell interviewed with Sen. Christopher Coons in the afternoon.

CNN has given short shrift to Reade’s claims, drawing criticism from media watchdogs that contrast their coverage with how the liberal network handled allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, producing hundreds of stories and countless segments.

CNN published its first story on Reade’s claims on April 17, weeks after they were made, when correspondent MJ Lee framed the story as Democratic leaders and allies of Biden being “asked to respond to an allegation” against the 2020 Democratic frontrunner.

According to one analysis, CNN waited 24 days to cover the allegations. By contrast, the outlet published nearly 700 articles about allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the 19 days from when they became public to his confirmation in 2018.

GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington noticed the discrepancy:

CNN has previously shown that it doesn’t shy away from scandalous allegations. Back in 2018, a Media Research Center study revealed that Michael Avenatti, who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Trump, appeared on CNN a whopping 74 times over a 10-week period.