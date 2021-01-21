CNN hosts silent after network exec accused of ‘sucking up’ to Biden administration

An influential CNN executive could have been mistaken for a Biden administration spokesperson on Wednesday by claiming the inauguration fireworks celebration will "inspire our friends and shake our foes," but the liberal network’s most outspoken reporters don’t seem to have an issue with it despite the widespread backlash.

The Biden administration has deep ties to CNN, as former CNN global affairs analyst Antony Blinken has been selected to serve as secretary of state and Jen Psaki left her contributor gig at CNN to serve as press secretary. CNN’s head of communications Matt Dornic took to Twitter to compliment his old pals for their fireworks display celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

CNN EXEC ROASTED FOR DECLARING BIDEN’S INAUGURATION FIREWORKS ‘INSPIRE OUR FRIENDS AND SHAKE OUR FOES’

"This team truly understands optics. These images will inspire our friends and shake our foes," Dornic tweeted to accompany an image of a fireworks display from Biden’s inauguration.

The tweet was widely mocked, with many critics baffled that it was sent by an executive at a news organization.

"’Head of Strategic Comms @CNN Worldwide,’ sucking up so bad to the Biden administration and underlining the reality that if anyone at CNN dares to critically and vigorously cover the Biden administration, they'd best find other work or risk a stern talking to," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck wrote with to caption an image of the tweet.

Some joked that only dogs are scared of fireworks, while others took a more serious approach.

"Journalism is dead," one person responded.

The criticism came from all sides, with a notable exception.

CNN reporters and pundits who often paint themselves as the gatekeepers of journalism ethics didn’t seem to have an issue with Dornic’s pro-Biden message. But CNN’s most outspoken defenders of the Fourth Estate didn’t seem to publicly condemn the controversial tweet.

CNN reporters and pundits have made a habit of scolding members of the media who they didn’t feel were tough enough on the Trump administration.

"The press needs to keep scrutinizing power structures and analyze the motivation of political players, we need to explain the greed, the fear, the vengeance that drives people. And understand the cultural forces that make a strong man possible, understand the business forces that take advantage of a populist movement. This is what journalism is meant to expose, meant to bring out into the light to make sure everyone can see it, everyone can know who and what they are voting for. And there is a long, rich history of this kind of journalism in America. Truth to power journalism, adversarial, muckraking coverage," CNN media pundit Brian Stelter recently said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We saw lots of it in the Trump years. Lots if it was necessary," Stelter continued. "But the need will not fizzle out when Trump flies to Mar-a-Lago. This hard-edged approached, this adversarial approach should be here to stay."

Fox News reached out to Stelter, Alisyn Camerota, Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, four of CNN’s vocal guardians of the press to ask their thoughts on the tweet.

None of them immediately responded to a request for comment.