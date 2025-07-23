CNN hosts dismiss new Russiagate evidence as 'distraction' from Epstein files: Shouldn't 'even be repeating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN hosts dismissed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s Wednesday press conference about the Obama administration's role in perpetuating Russiagate as a distraction part of a retribution campaign.

Gabbard doubled down at a White House press briefing Wednesday, alleging the Obama administration promoted a "contrived narrative" that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Numerous Democratic Party figures were named in the briefing where she declared, "There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false."

Gabbard also brought up a newly declassified intelligence report's findings claiming Russia had intelligence that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was taking "heavy tranquilizers," which former President Barack Obama and Democratic Party leaders allegedly found to be "extraordinarily alarming."

CNN host Brianna Keilar said the claims laid out by Gabbard were part of Trump’s efforts to "change the topic" from questions about the Epstein files, using Russiagate narratives to "chum the waters."

LEGACY MEDIA OUTLETS LARGELY SILENT ON TULSI GABBARD'S BOMBSHELL OBAMA ADMINISTRATION CLAIMS

She then turned to CNN's chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny to "talk us through a little bit about this issue, but also what it‘s distracting from."

"The bottom line to all of this is, this is the retribution campaign that President Trump has long promised, and it‘s a new distraction campaign that he is eagerly hoping works to avoid questions and move on from questions about Jeffrey Epstein," Zeleny said. "Retribution, obviously, to Hillary Clinton, and distracting, trying to change the subject."

Gabbard delivering this particular message, he said, is a cynical ploy to win back the base.

"There is no better way to get back in the good graces, or try at least try to do so, than embrace one of the president‘s largely conspiracy theories and just the favorite old tropes going back to the 2016 campaign," he said.

Zeleny went on to dismiss the allegations as not even worth repeating.

"But we should point out that these are some pretty far out-there allegations. Saying the Russian intelligence community had information that Hillary Clinton was on tranquilizers at the time. This was in no way verified. We have no idea. I mean, this is hardly information that we should even be repeating," Zeleny said.

"Never mind that it‘s, you know, some years after the fact, eight years, more than that, after the fact, but also just look at the source," he added. "But look, this is what this White House wants to talk about, and I‘m not sure that we should spend that much more time on it, frankly."

The White House told Fox News Digital that "fake news CNN" can't stand that "President Trump was proven right again."

"Director Gabbard declassified documents in the name of transparency to show the world that the Obama administration was indeed behind the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. Those who participated in criminal activity will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," – White House spokesperson Davis R. Ingle told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has alienated parts of his base in recent weeks, as he has gotten involved in foreign wars and denied the existence of the Epstein list, breaking key promises of his campaign.

Trump, in turn, has disavowed parts of his base, ranging from acknowledging he will upset the "radical right" by allowing illegal immigrant workers to stay in the country to telling conservatives focused on Epstein, "I don’t want their support anymore!"

Fox News' Diana Stancy and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.