CNN host proudly wears defiant pro-choice shirt on-air as President Biden signs order protecting abortion

Minutes before President Biden signed an executive order protecting abortion access on Friday, one CNN host proudly showed off his shirt that read, "I will aid and abet abortion."

CNN's "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell appeared on the network to promote his Sunday evening show on Critical Race Theory and woke identity politics.

Guest host Boris Sanchez introduced Bell by lamenting how those two topics had been "really distorted."

That's when Bell stood up to show off his t-shirt with the defiant message and joke that he was "competing with President Biden."

"I know I’m competing with President Biden. So I just want to make sure people know where I stand on a woman’s right to choose," he told Sanchez.

The president's executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to contraception and abortion pills, in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling.

Of Critical Race Theory and "woke" politics, Bell complained they were just "distractions" from the right.

"This country is in crisis, and we are getting distracted by things like the definition of woke and Critical Race Theory," he said. Bell went on to deny that school age children were being taught the controversial theory.

"If your kids are being taught Critical Race Theory in elementary school, then your kids are geniuses because that's high level graduate school stuff right there. But your kids are not being taught Critical Race Theory," he stated, adding that the GOP didn't want kids to learn an "accurate" history of the country.

In comments on Friday, Biden slammed the Court's Dobbs decision and urged voters to elect pro-choice lawmakers in the upcoming midterm elections.

"Let’s be clear about something from the very start — this was not a decision driven by the Constitution," he said. "Let me say it again — this was not a decision driven by the Constitution, and despite what those justices, the majority said, this was not a decision driven by history," Fox News reported.