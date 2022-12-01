CNN host fooled by comedian posing as Herschel Walker voter: ‘How concerning should that be?’

CNN was fooled by a comedian troll while interviewing Herschel Walker voters Thursday morning.

"CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto" featured a segment with reporters talking to potential voters ahead of Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election. Host Jim Sciutto previewed a clip of one of the voters, identified as "Jacob Byrd," as "someone standing by Walker despite the scandals that have plagued his campaign."

"I just like how he talks and like the stories he tells, and, you know, he just, he's off the cuff. He's not all serious about everything. Everything is not a big deal to him, you know. Is he the best candidate for the job? Maybe not. I mean, is he the most qualified guy in the world? I don't know. Maybe not. But does he have a great attitude? Yes," Byrd told CNN.

However, the name "Jake Byrd" may be familiar to some late night viewers as a parody character who has been heavily featured over the years on ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Jake Byrd," played by comedic writer Tony Barbieri, attended rallies for then-candidate Donald Trump in an apparent parody of Republican voters. He first appeared as the character on Kimmel’s show in 2004 after joining the series as a writer in 2003.

"Byrd" has also been known to interact with reporters at press conferences and even fooled the New York Times in their reports on the Michael Jackson trial in 2004 and O.J. Simpson’s bail release in 2007. In the Jackson trial article, The TImes later appended an editor’s note that explained the situation, though the article did not remove his quotes.

"After the article appeared, a publicist for the ABC television show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live'’ said the man was actually an actor playing a recurring character, a rabid Jackson fan named Jake Byrd. The publicist would not reveal the name of the actor, known for stunts that insinuate him into news coverage," the note read.

The rest of the CNN segment continued to reference Byrd’s comments as an actual statement from a Walker supporter.

"What we just heard in that piece, specifically the voter who is supporting Walker, now he by no means represents every Walker supporter, but to hear him say, ‘is he the best candidate for the job, probably not.’ Also knowing that the Senate is not up for grabs with this runoff, how concerning should that be for Republicans ahead of next Tuesday?" Co-host Bianna Golodryga asked.

Georgia Public Television’s Bill Nigut answered, "Well, I do think it’s -- there are many Republicans who share that voter sentiment who have decided they won't cast a ballot for Walker because they don't think he's the most qualified."

While CNN did not respond for a comment, both Kimmel and his show's official Twitter account confirmed "Jake Byrd" was at a Herschel Walker rally ahead of Thursday night's episode.

"Our pal Jake Byrd is back! His official report from Herschel Walker’s rally tonight!" the show's Twitter account posted.