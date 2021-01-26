CNN pundit mocked for claiming McConnell would 'kill the filibuster', despite not doing so in six years

CNN contributor Hilary Rosen raised eyebrows on Monday night by asserting that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would "kill the filibuster" if he had the chance.

McConnell took a victory lap on Monday after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona firmly expressed their opposition to eliminating the legislative filibuster, something conservatives feared would pave the way for President Joe Biden to fully enact his agenda, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

"With this win, we can move forward with a 50-50 power-sharing agreement built on the 2001 precedent," McConnell tweeted.

Rosen, who is in favor of eliminating the filibuster. fired back at McConnell's tweet.

"If McConnell was in charge, he’d kill the filibuster in a heartbeat and come up with some rationale that blamed Democrats for his duplicity. He doesn’t play. Don’t give up. #EndTheFilibuster," Rosen wrote.

Critics mocked Rosen's accusation against McConnell, who did not kill the filibuster during his six-year tenure as Senate majority leader.

"McConnell was in charge. Do you people hear yourselves?" conservative commentator Stephen Miller reacted.

"Were you asleep for the last six years???" GOP strategist Chris Wilson exclaimed.

"He...he was literally in charge for the last 6 years!" Rosen's CNN colleague Scott Jennings similarly expressed.

"Inconvenient fact: He routinely rebuffed Donald Trump's demands to get rid of it when he was in charge," The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg defended McConnell.

"Hold on. I need to do a @birdwatch on this one," Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz quipped, referring to Twitter's newly-launched communal fact-checking initiative.

On Tuesday, the Democratic commentator responded to the pushback but did not back down on her assertion.

"Folks, know your legislative history better," Rosen scolded her critics. "#McConnell ended the filibuster for one of the most important votes Senators take, namely a Supreme Court nomination. And if he needed it for legislation - if he ever wanted to actually pass anything but tax cuts - he'd do it again."