CNN report describes infant abortion survivors as 'fetus that was born'

CNN caused outrage this week by posting an article on its website that described a baby who survives an abortion attempt as a "fetus that was born."

The article described the implications of a bill that would require abortion providers to give lifesaving care to a baby who survives the procedure.

The piece also seemed to cast doubt on the wording Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., used to describe care for an infant, putting the phrase "preserve the life and health" in quotes.

"The second bill to be considered Tuesday is the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, that would require abortion providers to work to 'preserve the life and health' of a fetus that was born following an attempted abortion as they would for a newborn baby, or face up to five years in prison," the article read.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

National Review's Alexandra DeSanctis suggested the fetus phrasing was ridiculous. "Did you catch that? 'A fetus that was born.' What is that? Isn’t that just . . . a newborn infant? The contortion and intentional obfuscation at play here speaks for itself," she wrote on Tuesday.

Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins similarly blasted the network in a statement to Fox News, saying "CNN needs a refresher course on basic human development."

"A fetus that was born is called a baby," Hawkins said. "And a baby born during an abortion and left to die is a victim of infanticide. These basic facts should be common knowledge. But the verbal gymnastics of the abortion lobby shows just how anxious they are to hide the truth of what they are working for -- abortion up to and including infanticide."

The wording surrounding abortion became an issue in 2019 as state legislatures weighed a series of heartbeat bills, which banned abortions after the point at which a doctor can detect a heartbeat. That often occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy.

While reporting on Louisiana's bill, The New York Times used the term "embryonic pulsing" in lieu of "heartbeat."

"The measure would require an ultrasound test for any woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and forbid abortion if the test detects embryonic pulsing — which can occur before many women know they are pregnant," one of its articles read.

The lede in that article said the bill would ban abortions after "the pulsing of what becomes the fetus’s heart can be detected."