Ben Shapiro jokes Elizabeth Warren was ‘openly campaigning’ to join Sanders ticket during Dem debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., spent much of Tuesday's Democratic debate attacking former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in an effort to win over current front-runner Bernie Sanders, Ben Shapiro said.

Breaking down the heated South Carolina debate on "The Ben Shapiro Show" Wednesday, the conservative commentator mocked Warren for shamelessly pursuing a spot as Sanders' running mate.

"Elizabeth Warren ... is just openly campaigning ... in the middle of the debate, she walked over to Bernie's podium and slipped him a resume for VP," Shapiro joked.

Warren repeatedly attacked Bloomberg on the stage Tuesday night, just a week after she clashed with the same candidate during the last week's primary debate in Las Vegas.

The Charleston debate was easily the most contentious of the primary season to date, as candidates frequently sparred with the moderators and ripped into each other on spending, foreign policy, and more.

"She is so obvious and so transparent, and so terrible ... so ten minutes into the debate, she swivels and just starts clocking Bloomberg," Shapiro said.

Warren, who the RealClearPolitics polling average shows to be in fourth place in South Carolina, challenged Bloomberg over offensive remarks that he allegedly made to female employees and his past financial support for Republican candidates.

"Bloomberg ain't the frontrunner, he is fading in the polls," Shapiro noted, adding that Warren's attack on the billionaire was simply "to prove her bonafides…” to Sanders.

"That is just her showing off to Bernie Sanders at this point," he added.

According to a report by The Intercept, the Sanders campaign recently inquired about securing Warren as a running mate and floated the prospect of assigning her the role of treasury secretary in addition to vice president.

"Really," Shapiro concluded, "what it’s about is taking down Bloomberg at Sanders’ behest. When you spend all your time attacking the guy that is polling like third in national polling, it sort of betrays what exactly you are doing, Elizabeth Warren."

Fox News' Matt London contributed to this report.