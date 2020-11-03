CNN's Don Lemon hits network for airing Trump's 'propaganda' visit to RNC office

CNN anchor Don Lemon questioned the judgment of his own network Tuesday after it broadcast remarks President Trump made during his visit to a Republican National Committee office.

Trump spoke to his supporters and reporters at the RNC Annex in Arlington, Va. on Tuesday, where he expressed optimism about the election results and took some questions from the press.

After CNN aired the visit, Lemon warned viewers there was "a lot to fact-check there" because "we basically heard propaganda from the president of the United States."

The anchor slammed Trump's remarks criticizing the Supreme Court ruling allowing Pennsylvania to count absentee ballots received after Election Day and rejected the president's claim that there's "tremendous unity" at his rallies, pointing to how "divided" the country is "because this president divides."

"There's so much to talk about. I'm not sure if we should be running this propaganda video as people are still going to the polls to vote today because not much of what he said, if anything, was true," Lemon told his CNN colleague Erin Burnett.

Last spring, Lemon famously called on the network to not air the White House coronavirus task force briefings live. After Lemon sent his message, the network would often avoid carrying remarks by the president, instead cutting in to hear from medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. Other briefings would be ignored completely.

Last week, Lemon raised eyebrows after he compared Trump supporters to drug addicts who have to "hit rock bottom" in order to get help.

"I've had many people who I love in my life -- and yeah, I come from a red state, I've lived in several red states, there are a lot of friends who I've had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue," Lemon said. "They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they're blinded by it."

"I had to get rid of them because they're too far gone. I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I'll show them the science and I'll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points," he continued.

"I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you've just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people's lives but for their lives."