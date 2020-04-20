CNN's Don Lemon rips stay-at-home protesters for 'complaining that they don't have haircuts'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN anchor Don Lemon went on a fiery tirade against the stay-at-home protesters who have taken to the streets across the country, pressuring governors to re-open the states.

"It makes me so angry because every night when I leave this studio and when I come in, there's an army of people through New York City- an army of immigrants and people of color and poor people who are keeping this city running," Lemon began the rant during his nightly handoff with colleague Chris Cuomo. "They are disinfecting offices, they are cleaning people, they are changing bedpans, and they are working... And those people are out there complaining that they don't have haircuts? Who the hell do you think you are?!?"

He continued, "And if you're so upset about it, then you should blame the president. Because he's the one who's supposed to help your small businesses. I understand that you're hurting, I understand that people are hurting, yes, a lot of people are hurting, but there are people who are frontline workers who have to get out there."

The outspoken anti-Trump news anchor then slammed the demonstrators for "slapping the face" of health care workers for not abiding by the social distancing guidelines and for "holding guns" at the protests.

"You're slapping the face of the people - the health care workers who put their lives on the line everyday because you want a haircut, you want to go play golf- of course you're concerned about your business. Tell the president that!" Lemon shouted. "And you're out there with guns? With weapons strapped to your chest, saying you're fighting against the people trying to tell you to stay at home, trying to save your lives? You're upset with those people? In the meantime, there are people who are keeping your cities going, keeping your loved ones alive, and you want to get a haircut? Who the hell do you think you are?!? What is wrong with people?!? I don't understand what is wrong with people!"

Lemon went on to invoke the athlete protesters who kneel during the national anthem in order to draw attention to police brutality against minorities.

"You have the right to protest. You have the right to protest, everyone does. Fine, I'm sure I will be criticized for this. And guess what, you have the right to criticize me... but I don't want to hear from those people who are out there protesting with guns, right? And that is threatening, a threatening look for people... don't criticize people who are taking a knee at a ballgame," Lemon cried. "And people are saying 'I don't want people protesting at a ballgame' when there are people protesting- don't give me that when you're out there protesting with guns and saying 'I want to get back to work! I want my liberty!' When then you should be out there standing up for people who are- I want to hear the same argument and go out there and help people protesting their government as well for their treatment from their government as well... Don't be a hypocrite, stand up for those people as well."

"I'm so mad today," Lemon fumed.

The "CNN Tonight" anchor went on scold President Trump to not call the kneelers "SOBs" while calling the stay-at-home protesters "upstanding citizens."