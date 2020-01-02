CNN's Don Lemon vows to 'lean in harder' on news coverage in 2020: 'I'm ready to fight'

CNN anchor Don Lemon vowed to "lean in harder" with his news coverage in 2020.

Lemon, an outspoken critic of President Trump who CNN bills as a straight newsman, was having a heart-to-heart with network colleague Brooke Baldwin in the early hours of the new year during the network's holiday special from Nashville, Tenn.

"I’m going to lean in harder," Lemon told Baldwin, which evolved into laughter. "I'm going to lean in harder."

"What does that mean?" Baldwin asked.

"Uh... I'm going to lean in harder," Lemon reiterated. "I'm sick of the craziness. So, if you thought I went hard in 2019, watch 2020, baby. There's more to come. I’m a soldier. I’m ready to fight."

The "CNN Tonight" host continued: "I'm going to be more grateful, spend more time with my family -- but also lean in to work harder. We've got to get ready. It's an election year. We're on the grind."

Baldwin went on to say that what she and Lemon do "is a privilege" and an "honor" to "have the platform that we have."

"Have you ever had so many people come up to you and say 'Thank you for what you do?'" Lemon asked.

"I've never been high-fived more on a plane in my life," Baldwin responded.

"It's amazing, right?" Lemon added.