Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

CNN commentator blasts Democrats for having Bill Clinton at DNC: 'Quit' him, 'finally please!'

Democratic National Convention will feature speeches from President Biden and former Presidents Obama and Clinton

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
CNN commentator calls out Democrats inviting Bill Clinton to speak at convention Video

CNN commentator calls out Democrats inviting Bill Clinton to speak at convention

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp slammed Democrats for inviting former President Bill Clinton to speak at this week's Democratic National Convention while President Biden emphasizes the party's "decency."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp slammed Democrats for inviting former President Clinton to speak at the Democratic National Convention, calling him a "bad look" for a party emphasizing "decency."

"I think Kate Bedingfield is totally right that [President] Joe Biden will talk about decency tonight. That‘s important. That‘s a great contrast," Cupp said of comments from former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on CNN on Monday. "However, this is just an aside. You can take it as you will. But I don‘t know why Bill Clinton is still at these DNCs. He is a problem. He is a bad look for Democrats. He has been at every DNC since he was elected, and there‘s no good reason for it."

"Quit Bill Clinton, finally please!" she pleaded.

Cupp's sharp criticism came in response to Bedingfield predicting that President Biden would contrast "the core sense of decency" of Vice President Harris' campaign with former President Trump during his opening night speech on Monday.

CNN PANELISTS HAVE HEATED ARGUMENT OVER KAMALA HARRIS' LACK OF MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

Bill Clinton onstage at event

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak during day three of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. ( Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Clinton is slated to speak during day three of the convention where the message is on the Democrats' "fight for our freedoms," according to Axios.

Cupp, one of several anti-Trump Republicans who provide analysis on CNN, has been an outspoken critic of Vice President Harris' presidential campaign for hiding from the press.

Harris has yet to hold a formal press conference or do a sit-down interview with a news outlet since Biden backed out and backed his VP in her presidential bid at the end of July. Harris told reporters in a gaggle that she would do an interview by the end of the month.

Cupp argued that Vice President Harris needed to be transparent about her policies with voters, particularly in swing states.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Screenshot of CNN segment

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp blasted Democrats for inviting former President Bill Clinton to the DNC while maintaining they are the party of "decency." (CNN/Screenshot)

"People especially in the all-important swing states — I talk to them all the time — they want to know how well this government, a Harris-Walz administration, will solve their problems. And they want specifics, not just on inflation and on the border, but on housing prices and mortgage rates," she said.

"The cost of goods all kinds of things, abortion. What are you going to do specifically?" she continued. 

"And listen, you‘re right. She‘s only been there a little while, but, ‘I‘m a prosecutor. He‘s a criminal,’ that‘s not a policy. That‘s a bumper sticker. Again, this is a week to celebrate Democrats, but it‘s also an opportunity to lay out a message for people who are still waiting to hear that."

Clinton will join former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats at the Democratic convention in Chicago this week, where Vice President Harris is expected to formally accept her nomination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.