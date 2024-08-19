CNN commentator blasts Democrats for having Bill Clinton at DNC: 'Quit' him, 'finally please!'

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp slammed Democrats for inviting former President Clinton to speak at the Democratic National Convention, calling him a "bad look" for a party emphasizing "decency."

"I think Kate Bedingfield is totally right that [President] Joe Biden will talk about decency tonight. That‘s important. That‘s a great contrast," Cupp said of comments from former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield on CNN on Monday. "However, this is just an aside. You can take it as you will. But I don‘t know why Bill Clinton is still at these DNCs. He is a problem. He is a bad look for Democrats. He has been at every DNC since he was elected, and there‘s no good reason for it."

"Quit Bill Clinton, finally please!" she pleaded.

Cupp's sharp criticism came in response to Bedingfield predicting that President Biden would contrast "the core sense of decency" of Vice President Harris' campaign with former President Trump during his opening night speech on Monday.

CNN PANELISTS HAVE HEATED ARGUMENT OVER KAMALA HARRIS' LACK OF MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

Clinton is slated to speak during day three of the convention where the message is on the Democrats' "fight for our freedoms," according to Axios.

Cupp, one of several anti-Trump Republicans who provide analysis on CNN, has been an outspoken critic of Vice President Harris' presidential campaign for hiding from the press.

Harris has yet to hold a formal press conference or do a sit-down interview with a news outlet since Biden backed out and backed his VP in her presidential bid at the end of July. Harris told reporters in a gaggle that she would do an interview by the end of the month.

Cupp argued that Vice President Harris needed to be transparent about her policies with voters, particularly in swing states.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"People especially in the all-important swing states — I talk to them all the time — they want to know how well this government, a Harris-Walz administration, will solve their problems. And they want specifics, not just on inflation and on the border, but on housing prices and mortgage rates," she said.

"The cost of goods all kinds of things, abortion. What are you going to do specifically?" she continued.

"And listen, you‘re right. She‘s only been there a little while, but, ‘I‘m a prosecutor. He‘s a criminal,’ that‘s not a policy. That‘s a bumper sticker. Again, this is a week to celebrate Democrats, but it‘s also an opportunity to lay out a message for people who are still waiting to hear that."

Clinton will join former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats at the Democratic convention in Chicago this week, where Vice President Harris is expected to formally accept her nomination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.