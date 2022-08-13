CNN climate correspondent posts (and deletes) tweet claiming Republicans are speeding up end of the world

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a tweet he posted and deleted a short time later on Friday, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir accused every Republican in Congress of dooming the planet because they didn’t vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

No Republican senator or congressman voted in favor of passing the massive spending bill, which, as the Associated Press reported, "includes about $375 billion over the next decade for clean energy development and financial incentives for buying electric cars, installing solar panels and weaning the power grid off fossil fuels."

The bill also includes "provisions on taxes and prescription drugs," making the total price tag of the legislation $739 billion. Economists have claimed that the spending bill "would perpetuate the same fiscal policy errors that have helped precipitate the current troubling economic climate."

After Congress passed the bill on Friday, against total Republican opposition, Weir condemned the GOP in strong terms, claiming the party was speeding up the end of the world with their "No" votes on the massive spending bill.

"Not a single Republican in either chamber voted for the first piece of ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history," he began his tweet, adding, "Best case, they let their opponents become the party of Industrial Revolution 2.0. Worst case, their obstruction hastens the end of a liveable Earth."

Weir is no stranger to this alarmist language on the climate topic. Last month, prior to Democrats coming up with enough votes to push through climate legislation, Weir told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, "This is hung up on an old-fashioned filibuster, sort of recent, made-up American rules, where the fate of life on earth is at stake and doesn’t seem to match."

Only a couple of hours after sending his Friday tweet, Weir deleted the post from his account. In a subsequent tweet, he addressed why he did so, writing, "Deleted a tweet that was poorly worded and did not land as intended. Apologies."

Twitter user Ken Gardner posted the screenshot of Weir’s original tweet to the social media platform, prompting commentary from prominent users on both sides of the aisle.

Conservative radio host Mark Davis mocked Weir as well, writing, "’The end of a livable earth.’ It’s Christmas every day. #BillWeir #CNN."

Conservative author Jim Hanson blasted Weir as a "climate loon," writing, "CNN Climate Loon @BillWeirCNN Shows their moderate move By attacking Republicans & Spewing some quality #ClimateHysteria ‘hastens the end of a livable Earth.’"

"Maybe we just need some more Inflation Reduction," he added, making fun of the bill.

Though people who share Weir’s alarmist views supported his deleted post. The Intercept’s Ryan Grim tweeted, "The right is fuming about this post from @BillWeirCNN but it's just objectively true and fair analysis. Carbon emissions are what they are, and they do what they do, and they don't care about your feelings."

Leftist blue check user Adam Peck admonished Weir for deleting his "objectively true" tweet, writing, "journalists apologizing for tweets that are objectively true in order to appease an online mob that believes some guy in his mom’s basement is a super secret agent with LEVEL TURBO BRAVO SUPER CLEARANCE working to root out the deep state. 2022 in a nutshell."