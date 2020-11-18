CNN's Bill Weir slammed as 'misogynistic,' 'sexist' for tweet about Sen. Kelly Loeffler's marriage

CNN chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir was labeled “amazingly sexist” on Wednesday for a tweet implying Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is only successful because of her husband.

Loeffler, who is battling to keep her seat in the Senate in a special election race, is a former Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) executive who is married to ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. She also worked at a number of other well-known companies, including Citi and Toyota, and was appointed by the state’s governor to fill a vacant seat in the Senate left by Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired at the end of last year.

She declared on Wednesday that she has “lived the American dream,” urging voters to keep her in office so they have the same opportunities.

“I went from the farm to the Fortune 500. I want Georgians to have the same freedom & opportunities I had. And it won’t be possible if we go down the road to socialism,” Loeffler tweeted. “We must hold the line and protect the American Dream.”

The CNN correspondent responded with a tweet that has been slammed by everyone from random critics on Twitter to Donald Trump Jr.

“Good news, Georgia! If you live on a farm, you now qualify to marry the Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange!” Weir wrote.

“Are you serious with this take? Are you actually suggesting that her success just came from marriage? Because it sounds like you should read a bit more,” National Republican Senatorial Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock responded.

“Well, this is amazingly sexist, but if it’s channeled towards a conservative I guess that’s OK,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Kelly Loeffler is significantly more accomplished than Bill Weir by a factor of about 1 billion with or without marriage, but demean her success story anyway... it’s what CNN does.”

Turning Point USA staffer Richard Mills added, “Men who can’t stand seeing a woman that’s more successful than they are really are the worst.”

Many others took to Twitter to condemn Weir’s tweet:

Fox News’ Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.