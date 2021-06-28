CNN's Chris Cuomo takes indirect swipe at ABC's Jon Karl for trying to 'rehab Trumpers' following Barr report

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo appeared to knock new reporting from ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl but directed his ire towards conservative media.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book "Betrayal," Karl detailed a conversation he had with former Attorney General William Barr, who spoke candidly about his interactions with former President Trump and various claims that he had made about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time," Barr told Karl in the excerpt published in The Atlantic on Sunday. "If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bull—-."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO APPEARS TO SCOLD COLLEAGUE MAGGIE HABERMAN FOR ‘MISTAKE’ OF COVERING PENCE ‘INCREMENTALLY’

After The Washington Times wrote an article about Karl's reporting and shared it on Twitter, Cuomo slammed what he suggested was a rehabilitation effort by the ex-Trump official.

"Righty outlets will try to rehab trumpers - as we saw with pence being covered for latest comments about jan 6 as if never enabled farce...this is a game. See it," Cuomo told his 2 million Twitter followers.

On Monday night's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time," Cuomo acknowledged that it was Karl who broke the news but did offer a similar criticism for the media broadly.

"Don't allow the media or these men and women themselves to redefine their dastardly deeds," Cuomo told his viewers. "Bill Barr was no good guy and he wasn't your agent of any kind of truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN star took a comparable swipe towards New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who shared an article she co-wrote about recent remarks former Vice President Mike Pence made about his role in certifying of President Biden's election victory.

"Covering pence incrementally, forgetting the context of his silence, and his complicity...is a mistake. The truth is...he did the minimum to certify. Literally he was a ministerial figure. And mainly he ignored and empowered lies for years. That is his legacy," Cuomo wrote to caption Haberman’s tweet.

Notably, Haberman is one of Cuomo's own colleagues as a CNN contributor.