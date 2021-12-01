CNN's Brian Stelter says he fired nanny for refusing to get COVID vaccine: audiotape

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter parted ways with the family nanny for allegedly refusing to take the COVID vaccine.

An audiotape obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" reveals hows Stelter discussing the "very sad" split between his family and the hired help.

"Me and my wife both work full-time, we both make enough money to have a nanny during the day in New York," Stelter said. "And our nanny refuses to get vaccinated and so we are parting ways with her."

"And it was very, very sad," Stelter continued. "We thought after six months of seeing the vaccines are all good and everyone is fine that she would come around."

Fox News' Tucker Carlson blasted Stelter for handing the help a pink slip and wondered if the CNN star provided any financial support until she found a new job.

"The headline here is that CNN's media critic dismissed, blithely dismissed his little non-White servant because she didn't obey and that was quote ‘very, very sad,’" Carlson reacted. "Well, how sad? How sad was he, exactly? Did he pay for health insurance until she finds a new job? What is she doing to eat and pay her rent now that she's been dismissed CNN's ‘very sad’ media critic. We really don't care what happens to our servants, to we, when they disobey."

"So we asked CNN today. Of course, we got no answer at all, which was in itself an answer, which is ‘We don’t know. We don't care.' Tells you a lot," Carlson added.

Stelter made headlines earlier in the day by suggesting his embattled colleague Chris Cuomo will be returning to CNN's airwaves far sooner than expected less than 24 hours after the network announced he was suspended for his involvement in defending his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"We're heading into a holiday season. I think it's possible he will be on the bench for several weeks. It's possible he'll be back in January," Stelter said during his appearance on "New Day."

A CNN spokesperson rolled back Stelter's comments, telling Fox News, "Anything is possible but it’s all speculative until the review is complete. It’s not even been 24 hrs."