CNN's Brian Stelter skips Meghan McCain's announced exit from 'The View' on his so-called media show

CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter continued his ongoing practice of avoiding the biggest media stories, this time skipping over "The View" shakeup on his so-called media program "Reliable Sources."

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday that she would be leaving the ABC daytime show at the end of July after being the lone conservative on "The View," expressing her desire to be with her family in Washington D.C. rather than returning to the NYC studio.

The announcement dominated social media with McCain's fans expressing well-wishes, liberals rejoicing her exit, and viewers even noticing the apparently-restrained glee on Joy Behar's face during the show.

However, none of that was mentioned on Stelter's July 4th installment of "Reliable Sources," which allegedly is supposed to cover the biggest media headlines.

Stelter, who is widely regarded as the media's "hall monitor," has a growing history of turning a blind eye to unflattering stories that make his liberal peers look bad. Last month, Stelter failed to mention CNN's awkward return of the network's disgraced legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, the uproar over New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay calling the sight of American flags "disturbing," and the collapsed media narrative during the 2020 election that President Trump ordered the clearing of peaceful protesters at Lafayette Square for a photo op in front of a church that was set on fire by rioters.

Earlier this year, Stelter glossed over the Washington Post's major correction of its January report that accused Trump urging Georgia election officials to "find the fraud," the major MSNBC leadership shakeup, Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign, the ongoing scandals plaguing 2020 media darlings The Lincoln Project, and the bombshell developments in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

Stelter similarly ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein .

What's also gone missing from Stelter's Sunday program are his viewers. "Reliable Sources" averaged only 786,000 viewers in June for its worst turnout during any month of 2021. The program has declined each month since President Biden took office and has now failed to crack the one-million viewer benchmark for three consecutive months.

Stelter's show finished June down a staggering 56 percent from its January totals when the liberal network saw a brief spike in viewership during the final days of Trump’s presidency and down a whopping 65 percent in the critical demographic of adults age 25-54.

"Reliable Sources" was outwatched during the quarter by everything from MeTV’s old episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show" to Food Network’s "Girl Meets Farm."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.