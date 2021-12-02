Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network.

Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."

"For what it's worth, when Chris Cuomo addressed his actions on the air back in August, he said ‘this will be my final word on it,’ and he hasn't addressed the matter on TV since," Stelter tweeted that evening. Cuomo did briefly address the scandal on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday.

FLASHBACK: CNN'S BRIAN STELTER CLAIMED CHRIS CUOMO UPHELD JOURNALISTIC ‘BOUNDARIES’ DURING COLBERT INTERVIEW

The "Ruthless" podcast panned the "insane" tweet and took aim at Stelter as a so-called "media reporter."

"It's like a classic comms response of like ‘Asked and answered,'" co-host Michael Duncan reacted on Thursday. "He said he wasn’t going to talk about it anymore, so we obviously can't talk about it because he said it was the last word."

"This guy is a spokesperson for CNN's business practices. He is not a reporter, he's certainly not a media reporter," co-host Josh Holmes said.

They then called out "media reporters" from liberal media outlets who fail to "objectively report on the media."

"So you don't think Stelter is playing it straight?" producer John Ashbrook sarcastically asked.

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACCUSER LINDSEY BOYLAN SCOLDS CNN'S BRIAN STELTER FOR HELPING ‘ABUSES OF POWER’

"My point is, is what CNN has or what any of these companies really have is a super PAC arm. Like their media reporters are actually just their super PAC that is used as an attack dog against their opponents," Duncan said.

"And they often call them the disinformation desk," co-host Comfortably Smug chimed in.

"It's just f---ing fake. It's just fake," Duncan added.

Stelter, who is often described as the media's "hall monitor" for being an unabashed defender of his liberal peers in the industry, has largely refrained from addressing the journalistic ethics that were blatantly violated by the CNN anchor.

Instead, the poorly-watched "Reliable Sources" host repeatedly fell back in the complexities of a news anchor having a brother being the top Democrat governor in the country.

"'This has been a conundrum for CNN that has no perfect answer, no perfect solution.' I think those words remain true today..." Stelter wrote in his newsletter Monday, quoting remarks he made in August.

On Wednesday, Stelter floated the idea that "it's possible" Cuomo will be back on the air as soon as January.

A spokesperson for CNN later told Fox News, "Anything is possible, but it’s all speculative until the review is complete."