AT&T reportedly looking to sell CNN after 'hit' from 'hating Trump': Gasparino

AT&T is reportedly $150 billion in debt

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Charlie Gasparino: AT&amp;T is looking to sell CNNVideo

Charlie Gasparino: AT&amp;T is looking to sell CNN

Fox Business Network senior correspondent tells ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Jeff Bezos is ‘uninterested in CNN, for now.’

AT&T is reportedly looking at selling CNN to pay its massive debt, but the cable news company may have hit its peak "hating Trump," Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino argued Friday.

"CNN does not have Donald Trump to kick around anymore and their ratings will take a hit," he told "Tucker Carlson Tonight," given the current projected presidential election results.

IS JEFF BEZOS INTERESTED IN BUYING CNN?

He reports that AT&T is "financially unstable" with $150 billion in debt.

"They need to cut costs. There's an active investor out there," Gasparino said.

CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN FIRED BY NEW YORKER MAGAZINE FOLLOWING ZOOM CALL MASTURBATION INCIDENT

Despite the low odds of any deal in the immediate future, a sale of CNN to billionaire Jeff Bezos would make sense from both sides, media investment bankers tell FOX Business.

"I'm not a CNN hater. They have a lot of good journalists there," Gasparino said. 

"This rumor is real," he said. "AT&T is a screwed up company and ... CNN like a lot of media companies, it may have hit its peak, hating Trump."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke